Homicide Investigation Underway After Man Found Dead In Car Off Blue Angel Parkway

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide.

About 6:20 p.m. Monday, ECSO deputies responded to a man down call in the 10000 block of North Loop Road off Blue Angel Parkway.

Once on scene, deputies discovered a 33-year-old male victim deceased with one gunshot wound. He was found sitting in the driver’s seat of a brown Chevrolet Malibu. The engine to the car was still running.

ECSO investigators are looking for anyone who may have witnessed this crime.

If you have any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.