Here’s What Ida Is Doing Today

Category 4 Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph and a minimum central pressure of 930 mb (27.46 inches). Landfall was about 15 miles southwest of Grand Isle.

The storm continued on a path inland Sunday night and Monday.

The latest information is in the graphics on this page.