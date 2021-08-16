Here Is The Detailed Local Forecast For Monday

For the latest Tropical Storm Fred update, click here.

The tropical storm watch has been discontinued for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. A wind advisory for gusty winds 15 to 25 mph with frequent gusts to around 30 mph (less than tropical storm force) is now in effect.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Breezy with northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Continued breezy with northeast winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.