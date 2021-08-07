Heavy Hitters Go Quiet In 4-0 Shutout Loss

Noah Zavolas (W, 4-6) pitched seven shutout innings as Pensacola came up short in a 4-0 loss to Biloxi Friday night at MGM Park.

Zavolas turned in one of his best outings of the year scattering five hits and three walks across his start while also striking out seven.

The Wahoos best chance to score may have come early in the game. In the top of the first the Wahoos loaded the bases via three Zavolas walks; however, Demetrius Sims flew out to right field with two outs to end the threat.

In an abbreviated outing for Pensacola, Jake Eder (L, 3-5) was handed a tough-luck loss as he yielded one unearned run in three innings of work. After Eder retired the leadoff hitter to begin the bottom of the first, Sims and Marcos Rivera botched back-to-back grounders to set up the Shuckers with first and second and only one out. Alexander Palma followed with an RBI single to put the Shuckers ahead 1-0. Eder remained composed and forced David Fry into an inning-ending double play to end the threat.

Eder finished the night having surrendered one hit and picked up three strikeouts in his three innings on Friday,

In the second inning, Santiago Chavez led off the road half of the inning with a lead-off double for the Wahoos. Zavolas, unphased, retired the next three batters to end the potential threat.

Pensacola’s top four hitters in the lineup (JJ Bleday, Peyton Burdick, Griffin Conine and Brian Navarreto) struggled against Biloxi’s starter. The four hitters finished the night a combined 0-for-14 with two walks and four strikeouts.

Most of Biloxi’s damage came late in the game. Eight of the Shuckers 10 hits came in the final three innings of the game. After Alberto Guerrero allowed a run in his 2.1 innings of work, Dylan Bice was tagged for a pair of runs, courtesy of a David Hamilton two-run homer in the seventh.

Trailing 4-0, Colton Hock made his return to the Blue Wahoos. He worked a scoreless eighth inning in his first appearance since July 4th, which was also against the Shuckers.