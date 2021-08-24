Hazel McGhee Albritton

Mrs. Hazel McGhee Albritton, age 74, passed away, August 21, 2021 in Nokomis, AL. She was a lifelong resident of Atmore, AL. She worked several years at the Atmore Nursing Center as a dietary aide. She was a member of Gospel Light Chapel. She was a proud member of Poarch Band of Creek Indians.

Mrs. Albritton enjoyed working in her flower garden and cooking for family. She enjoyed going to the annual Pow Wow. Her grandchildren were the focus of her life and kept her going.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Norvie Lee McGhee and Mrs. Gladys Presley McGhee, husband, Lenard Albritton Jr., three brothers, Early McGhee, Norvie Lee McGhee Jr; Cecil McGhee, two sisters, Louise Turner, Betty Jane McVey, and granddaughter, Jordan Albritton.

She is survived by her two sons, Tim Albritton (Bethany) of Nokomis, AL; Olan Albritton (Geri Lynn) of Nokomis, AL; one daughter, Terri Breckenridge (Terrence) of Nokomis, AL; three brothers, Douglas McGhee, of Spanish Fort, AL; Ronnie McGhee, of Nokomis, AL; Huey McGhee, of Zion, Il; one sister, Eloise Ramer, of Gasden, AL; ten grandchildren, Logan, Hunter, Lylia, Addison, Silas, Drew, Chloe’, Temple, Sophia, Shepard, five great- grandchildren, Avaiha, Zadyn, Chasyn, Rylan, Oan, special niece, Christine Ward, special nephew, Michael McGhee, other relatives, and friends.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home LLC with Rev. Ray Ward officiating.

Burial will follow at New Home Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 26, 2021 from 10:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM at the Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home LLC.

Pallbearers will be Jeremy McGhee, Michael McGhee, Matthew McGhee, Clint Ramer, Eddie Ramer, and Brian McGhee.

Honorary pallbearers will be Wyndell Ramer, Allen Turner, Ed Turner, Rodney McVey, Gary McVey, Jeff McVey, Mark McGhee, Jason McGhee, Bobby McGhee, and David McGhee