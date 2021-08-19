Funeral Services Set For Molino’s Coach Donnie Nicholson

Funeral services are set for longtime Molino Ballpark softball coach Donnie Nicholson who passed away last Sunday due to COVID-19.

Coach Donnie and his wife Jackie were an integral part of softball at the Molino Ballpark and area travel ball for many years.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 20 from 5-7 p.m. at Faith Chapel North. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 21 at 10 a.m. at Aldersgate Cemetery (behind Highland Baptist Church).

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to either the girls softball program at the Molino Ballpark or to Aldersgate United Methodist Church.

For the complete obituary, click or tap here.