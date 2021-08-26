Free Beans And Rice Giveaway Saturday In Cantonment

St. Monica’s Episcopal Church is continuing its food ministry with a free drive-thru beans and rice giveaway this Saturday

On the last Saturday of every month, St. Monica’s gives away dried beans and white rice to anyone in need from 9-11 a.m., or while supplies last. Other items such as canned tomatoes and peanut butter are included when available.

St. Monica’s is located at 699 South Highway 95A, just north of Faith Chapel Funeral Home.