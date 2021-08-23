Former Atmore Mayor Howard Shell Has Passed Away

August 23, 2021

Former Atmore Mayor Howard Shell has passed away at age 88.

Shell was born in Monroe County, Alabama, but his family moved to Davisville in Florida. About two years later, the family moved to Walnut Hill, and Shell’s father bought a small general store on Highway 97 just south of the modern day Ernest Ward Middle School.

Shell graduated from Ernest Ward High School, where he played football in 1950. He attended Florida State University, and served in the Korean War in the U.S. Navy. He then spent 30 years in research and development at the Chemstrand plant in Cantonment.

After his retirement, Shell was first elected to the Atmore City Council in 1984 before being appointed mayor after the death of then-Mayor Patricia McKenzie. He served a total of 22 years as Atmore mayor.

Funeral services have not yet been announced.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 