Former Atmore Mayor Howard Shell Has Passed Away

Former Atmore Mayor Howard Shell has passed away at age 88.

Shell was born in Monroe County, Alabama, but his family moved to Davisville in Florida. About two years later, the family moved to Walnut Hill, and Shell’s father bought a small general store on Highway 97 just south of the modern day Ernest Ward Middle School.

Shell graduated from Ernest Ward High School, where he played football in 1950. He attended Florida State University, and served in the Korean War in the U.S. Navy. He then spent 30 years in research and development at the Chemstrand plant in Cantonment.

After his retirement, Shell was first elected to the Atmore City Council in 1984 before being appointed mayor after the death of then-Mayor Patricia McKenzie. He served a total of 22 years as Atmore mayor.

Funeral services have not yet been announced.