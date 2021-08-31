Florida Deploying Resources, Including Search And Rescue Teams, To Help With Hurricane Ida Recovery

Florida is deploying resources to assist Louisiana and Mississippi with recovery from Hurricane Ida.

“The state of Florida stands with both our Gulf Coast neighbors as they face the devastation left by Hurricane Ida,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis. “I am proud that we are able to deploy aid to both Mississippi and Louisiana during their time of need, just as others help Florida when disaster strikes here. We will continue to coordinate with both states to identify needed resources.”

Florida is sent Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Task Forces 1 and 2 in Mississippi and mobilized both USAR Task Force 4 and 50 Florida National Guardsmen to Louisiana.

Florida is deploying its best and brightest to support our neighbors to the west,” said CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis. “These Urban Search & Rescue Teams are the same ones that worked Surfside and they’re going to do a lot of good in getting impacted communities back on their feet. Thank you to Governor DeSantis for providing strong leadership for the recovery efforts following Hurricane Ida. The truth is everybody along the Gulf Coast looks out for each other; it’s no different than when Louisiana sent services following Hurricane Michael.”

The Florida Department of Emergency Management continues to work closely with the states of Louisiana and Mississippi to identify remaining needs. This includes coordinating with food banks in Louisiana that are serving residents displaced by the storm. Partners are on standby to assist Mississippi food banks as necessary.

In Florida, we know how disastrous a Category 4 hurricane can be,” said FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie. “As our partners in Louisiana and Mississippi continue to respond to Ida and begin their initial recovery process, the Division stands ready to deploy requested resources to assist. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gulf Coast residents impacted by Ida during this time, and we will continue to support their storm response.”

FDEM continues to work closely with the states of Louisiana and Mississippi to identify remaining needs. This includes coordinating with food banks in Louisiana that are serving residents displaced by the storm. Partners are on standby to assist Mississippi food banks as necessary.

State of Florida industry partners, including Florida Power, Light and the Florida Municipal Electric Association, Tampa Electric Company and Duke Energy immediately deployed utility restoration personnel and equipment to support Louisiana’s crews. More than 1,100 Florida utility restoration personnel are support these efforts.

FDEM has two Incident Management Teams on standby that are ready to deploy as requested. Incident Management Teams are comprised of state and local experienced emergency management professionals who are prepared to support the responses in Louisiana and Mississippi as necessary.