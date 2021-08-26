Flomaton’s Hurricane Lake Reopens; Alligator Sighted Last Week Was Not Found

August 26, 2021

Hurricane Lake in Flomaton, closed last week due to an alligator sighting, has reopened.

An Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division agent was unable to locate the alligator.

According to the Flomaton Police Department, Hurricane Lake is only about 100 yards from Big Escambia Creek, and it’s believed the alligator and perhaps others traveled between the two bodies of water.

Pictured top: Hurricane Lake in Flomaton. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge. Below: A photo showing an alligator in Hurricane Lake in Flomaton last week.

