Flomaton Hurricanes Storm Through Second Half To Beat Northview 38-14 (With Gallery)

August 28, 2021

The Northview Chiefs and Flomaton Hurricanes were tied headed into the half Friday night in Flomaton, but the Hurricanes blew away the second half with 24 unanswered points.

Northview’s Jamarkus Jefferson had two touchdowns for the Chiefs. He was in from 17-yards out in the first and added a 3-yard TD in the second.

The Hurricanes’ Damerion Findley had three touchdowns Friday night of 9-yards, 4-yards and a kick off return for 60-yarder. Quarterback Zeb Vickery found William Rolin for a 59-yard touchdown, and Deontay Averette added a 52-yard touchdown.

The Northview Chiefs will host Lighthouse Christian Thursday night Bratt, and the Flomaton Hurricanes will be on the road at Southern Choctaw.

For a photo gallery, click here. (Look for a cheerleader and band photo gallery on Sunday.)

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 