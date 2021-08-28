Flomaton Hurricanes Storm Through Second Half To Beat Northview 38-14 (With Gallery)

The Northview Chiefs and Flomaton Hurricanes were tied headed into the half Friday night in Flomaton, but the Hurricanes blew away the second half with 24 unanswered points.

Northview’s Jamarkus Jefferson had two touchdowns for the Chiefs. He was in from 17-yards out in the first and added a 3-yard TD in the second.

The Hurricanes’ Damerion Findley had three touchdowns Friday night of 9-yards, 4-yards and a kick off return for 60-yarder. Quarterback Zeb Vickery found William Rolin for a 59-yard touchdown, and Deontay Averette added a 52-yard touchdown.

The Northview Chiefs will host Lighthouse Christian Thursday night Bratt, and the Flomaton Hurricanes will be on the road at Southern Choctaw.

For a photo gallery, click here. (Look for a cheerleader and band photo gallery on Sunday.)

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.