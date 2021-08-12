First Day of School Went ‘Pretty Well’, Escambia Superintendent Smith Says

The last students on school buses were arriving at home late Wednesday afternoon as Escambia Superintendent Tim Smith took a moment to look back at his first, first day of school in Escambia County.

“It went pretty well,” he told NorthEscambia.com as he looked back on a day that started with him visiting bus stops in District 3.

He said the number of students that enrolled were about on par with projections.

“We are right at what we were anticipating, just over 37,000,” Smith said, “and we’ll still get students coming in.”

Transporting those students to and from school was a major concern for the first day due to a bus driver shortage. District staff carefully planned the logistics of changing start and dismissal times at many schools in order to allow drivers to take on more routes. And, overall, the plan seemed to have worked.

“We did have some late buses, although on the first day that’s not highly unusual. Just getting up the routes and really making sure the kids get on the bus and managing that,” Smith said. “But in general, we did pretty well with our buses.”

In addition to the stack of forms that parents need to fill out for each student this week, the superintendent said there are a couple of important things not to overlook.

“Parents can make sure that they’ve had the conversation about whether their students should wear a mask or not. I saw quite a few masks today. So it’s just good for the student to know what their parents expectation is,” he said. The Escambia County School District does not have a mask mandate; masks are a parental option for the students.

“And let’s make sure make sure students are ready to go in a class and paying attention and doing homework and all those good things.”

He also noted that parents must opt in for health services under a new state law.

“We can’t even take a temperature if we don’t have the parent opting in for that; the parents must fill out that form authorizing (health services),” he stated.

“There were a lot of smiles today around campuses and a lot of lot of excitement, so it’s just great to see kids walking onto the campuses,” Smith said.

Pictured top: Escambia County School Superintendent Tim Smith (far left) started the first day of school visiting bus stops in District 3 with school board member Laura Edler (third from left). Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.