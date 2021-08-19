Final Nine Mile Road Paving Work Ongoing Between Beulah Road, Untreiner Avenue

August 19, 2021

Crews are continuing to place the final friction layer of asphalt on Nine Mile Road between Beulah Road and Untreiner Avenue in Escambia County.

Weather permitting, paving crews will continue to work at night, between the hours of 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., to place the remaining asphalt in this section. Crews anticipate finishing paving work later this month.

Pictured: The new friction layer of pavement for the westbound inside travel lane and turn lane near Home Depot. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 