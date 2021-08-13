Escambia Sheriff’s Office To Hold Beulah Community Cookout Saturday

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office will hold a community cookout in Beulah this Saturday.

The free event will will food and family fun. Sheriff Chip Simmons, the K-9 United, the Mounted Posse and more will be on hand.

The community cookout will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Beulah Community Park at 7820 Mobile Highway.

Pictured: The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office held a community cookout August 7 in Mayfair. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.