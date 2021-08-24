Escambia Schools Reinstate COVID-19 Safety Measures

The Escambia County School District has reinstated COVID-19 safety measure effectively immediately.

Those measures are:

Cancel Open House events for all schools.

Suspend visitor access for volunteers and mentors.

Suspend large student assemblies and events during the school day.

Suspend field trips. Exceptions are permitted for trips involving competitions and performances.

Encourage social distancing, where feasible.

Encourage frequent hand washing and the use of hand sanitizer.

Continue specialized cleaning techniques and sanitizing classrooms and common areas in schools

“We were set for students to participate in field trips and for volunteers to return, but COVID-19 case numbers have continued to increase since the first day of school. These safety measures are being implemented with the intent of protecting students and employees,” Superintendent Tim Smith said.

The measures will be reevaluated in early October.