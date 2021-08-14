Escambia Reports 1,944 New COVID-19 Cases In Last Week; Hospitalizations Increase To 357
August 14, 2021
There were 2,217 new COVID-19 cases reported Escambia County over the last week by the Florida Department of Health.
Baptist, Ascension Sacred Heart and West Florida hospitals reported a combined 357 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Friday.
Here is the latest data:
Escambia County cases:
Total cases: 40,411 (+2,217)
Positivity rate last week: 24.9%
People vaccinated: 133,048
Partial vaccination rate (age 12+): 47%
Full vaccination rate (age 12+): 38.5%
Current total hospitalizations: 357
Over age and over hospitalizations: 345
Under age 18 hospitalized: 12
Santa Rosa County cases:
Total cases: 22,659 (+2.295)
Positivity rate last week: 31.9%
People vaccinated: 76,991
Partial vaccination rate (age 12+): 48%
Statewide cases:
Florida resident cases: 2,877,214 (+151,415)
Case positivity rate: 19.3%
Deaths: 40,766 (+286)
FDOH has moved from daily to weekly reports and removed the COVID-19 dashboard. The state is now releasing a weekly report with local data limited only to number of cases and positivity rate; the number of deaths by county or cases by local cities and communities has been removed.
Comments