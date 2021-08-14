Escambia Reports 1,944 New COVID-19 Cases In Last Week; Hospitalizations Increase To 357

There were 2,217 new COVID-19 cases reported Escambia County over the last week by the Florida Department of Health.

Baptist, Ascension Sacred Heart and West Florida hospitals reported a combined 357 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Friday.

Here is the latest data:

Escambia County cases:

Total cases: 40,411 (+2,217)

Positivity rate last week: 24.9%

People vaccinated: 133,048

Partial vaccination rate (age 12+): 47%

Full vaccination rate (age 12+): 38.5%

Current total hospitalizations: 357

Over age and over hospitalizations: 345

Under age 18 hospitalized: 12

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 22,659 (+2.295)

Positivity rate last week: 31.9%

People vaccinated: 76,991

Partial vaccination rate (age 12+): 48%

Statewide cases:

Florida resident cases: 2,877,214 (+151,415)

Case positivity rate: 19.3%

Deaths: 40,766 (+286)

FDOH has moved from daily to weekly reports and removed the COVID-19 dashboard. The state is now releasing a weekly report with local data limited only to number of cases and positivity rate; the number of deaths by county or cases by local cities and communities has been removed.