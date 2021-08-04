Escambia Health Department Offers Walk-In Covid-19 Testing And Vaccinations

August 4, 2021

The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County (FDOH-Escambia) has announced all COVID-19 services in Pensacola are available on a walk-in basis, no appointment needed, effective immediately.

COVID-19 Vaccine:

  • When: Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT
  • Where: FDOH-Escambia Fairfield, 1295 West Fairfield Drive, Pensacola, FL
  • Who: FDOH-Escambia currently offers 3 authorized vaccines to eligible persons. Pfizer for ages 12 and up. Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson for ages 18 and up.
  • How: Walk-in, no appointment needed.
  • Additional Details: Questions can be directed to FDOH-Escambia’s COVID-19 phone line at 850-595-6500 option 6.

COVID-19 Testing:

  • When: Every Tuesday and Thursday from 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
  • Where: FDOH-Escambia Downtown Center, 1300 West Gregory Street, Pensacola, FL
  • Who: All persons with or without symptoms.
  • How: Walk-in, no appointment needed. Bring a valid form of identification. Cloth face coverings are required to enter the building for testing.
  • Additional Details: Questions can be directed to FDOH-Escambia’s COVID-19 phone line at 850-595-6500 option 6.

