Escambia County Declares Local State Of Emergency

August 14, 2021

On Saturday, Escambia County declared a local state of emergency due to the potential threat from tropical system Fred.

For the latest details and forecast for Fred, click or tap here.

A local state of emergency allows the county administrator to spend operational funds if necessary for emergency needs.  Florida Gov. Rick DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Escambia and 22 other counties in the Panhandle to ensure state and local governments have ample time, resources and flexibility to prepare.

As a reminder, residents are encouraged to prepare their disaster kits now, which should include seven days of food and water supplies for after the storm arrives. Residents are also encouraged to fuel all vehicles and generators, and prepare all medications needed by family and pets. Individuals should also consider having at least two emergency supply kits, one full kit at home and smaller portable kits in their workplace, vehicle or other places they spend time.

There are currently no evacuations orders issued for Escambia County residents

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 