Escambia, Alabama, Man Charged With Trying To Meet Child For Sex. Deputies Were Waiting Instead.

August 18, 2021

An Escambia County, Alabama, man thought he was going to meet a 16-year old for sex, but he was meet by law enforcement.

Blake Thomas Martin, 45, was charged with electronic solicitation of a child, traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possesses ion of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Escambia County (AL) Sheriff Heath Jackson said investigators assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task force receive text messages that were meant for an underage child, leading to the undercover operation.

Martin “sent messages asking for sex and even stated that he knew it was illegal to have sex with someone under 16 years old,” said Jackson’ “Investigators, posing as the child, agreed to Martins’ request for sex. Martin came to the agreed location and was arrested by investigators immediately.”

A search of Martin’s pockets found three condoms, a breath mint, one Viagra, one oxycodone pill and marijuana, according to the sheriff’s office. A subsequent search warrant executed at Martin’s residence on Keego Road resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine and electronic devices.

Martin remained in the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center with bond set at a half million dollars.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 