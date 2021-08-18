Escambia, Alabama, Man Charged With Trying To Meet Child For Sex. Deputies Were Waiting Instead.

An Escambia County, Alabama, man thought he was going to meet a 16-year old for sex, but he was meet by law enforcement.

Blake Thomas Martin, 45, was charged with electronic solicitation of a child, traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possesses ion of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Escambia County (AL) Sheriff Heath Jackson said investigators assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task force receive text messages that were meant for an underage child, leading to the undercover operation.

Martin “sent messages asking for sex and even stated that he knew it was illegal to have sex with someone under 16 years old,” said Jackson’ “Investigators, posing as the child, agreed to Martins’ request for sex. Martin came to the agreed location and was arrested by investigators immediately.”

A search of Martin’s pockets found three condoms, a breath mint, one Viagra, one oxycodone pill and marijuana, according to the sheriff’s office. A subsequent search warrant executed at Martin’s residence on Keego Road resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine and electronic devices.

Martin remained in the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center with bond set at a half million dollars.