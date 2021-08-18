EREC Line Crews Help With Power Restoration After Tropical Storm Fred

Line crews from Escambia River Electric Cooperative departed before daybreak Tuesday to assist following Tropical Storm Fred.

They worked to help West Florida Electric Cooperative in Calhoun, Florida, restore power to thousands. West Florida Electric reported 10,000 customers without power Monday night. By 10 p.m. Tuesday, all but 814 had been restored.

EREC crew members are Tony Moody, Gary McCaskill, Jonathon Tutt, Tyler Prescott, Brandon Smith and Kyle Strickling.

West Florida Electric and EREC are both served by the same power supplier, PowerSouth Energy Cooperative.

