Employee Accidently Shot At Atmore Manufacturing Company

An employee at an industry in Atmore was accidently shot in the leg, according to police.

The Atmore Police Department responded to Brown Precision at 410 Innovation Parkway, near Poarch Road at I-65.

“On arrival, APD officers were told the employee accidentally discharged the gun while at a work station causing the injury,” Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks said Friday.

“APD officers learned the firearm was brought into the building by the injured employee’s brother, who also works for the company. The brother told officers he forgot to remove the weapon before entering the building so it was placed at his work station. At some point, the gun owners brother retrieved the weapon and attempted to disassemble it and the gun went off causing the injury,” Brooks continued.

The employee was airlifted to a Mobile hospital. An update on his condition was not available.