ECSO Seeks Cantonment Catalytic Converter Thief

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a suspect that cut catalytic converters from vehicles located on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

The suspect pictured allegedly cut a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at Faith Chapel Funeral Home on July 18. He was driving the vehicle pictured below.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.