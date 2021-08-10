ECSO Seeks ‘Armed And Dangerous’ Bank Robbery Suspect

August 10, 2021

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the man that robbed a bank on the south end of the county Tuesday morning.

About 11 a.m. the ECSO responded to an armed robbery at the Warrington Bank on Sorrento Road.

The suspect was described as possibly a Hispanic male, wearing a shoulder length wig. He walked into the bank and struck an employee with a firearm. The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of cash and left the scene on foot.

Photos on this page show the suspect without the wig he was described as wearing at the time of the robbery. The ECSO said the suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery is asked to call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

Pictured: The scene at Warrington Bank on Sorrento Road shortly after a robbery late Tuesday morning. Pictured inset and below: The suspect who should be considered armed and dangerous (ECSO). Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments

3 Responses to “ECSO Seeks ‘Armed And Dangerous’ Bank Robbery Suspect”

  1. Well on August 10th, 2021 2:30 pm

    Hopefully someone catches this dangerous crook soon so he causes no more trouble.

  2. Gj on August 10th, 2021 2:13 pm

    Mine toi

  3. Paul on August 10th, 2021 1:56 pm

    My home cameras are waay better than that bank.
    Since he pistol whipped an employee I hope he resists arrest in Escambia County ;)





