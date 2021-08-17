ECSO: Cantonment Man Assaulted Girlfriend Outside Chicken Restaurant, Fled From Deputies

A Cantonment man is facing charges after allegedly fighting with his girlfriend, driving toward her and another woman outside a local chicken restaurant and then fleeing from deputies when they caught up with him.

Bartow Kendrell Cobb, 21, was booked into the Escambia County Jail on charges of battery domestic violence, aggravated assault domestic violence, aggravated assault, grand theft, fleeing and eluding from law enforcement, and possession of marijuana.

The victim told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that she was in a verbal argument with Cobb in the parking lot of Zaxby’s just off Pine Forest Road when Cobb became violent toward her, hitting her with his fists, slapping her in the face with his open hand, and repeatedly pulling her by her hair.

Cobb then drove around the building, driving at his girlfriend and another female before tossing some of the girlfriend’s belongings out of the vehicle, according to an arrest report. She stated he kept $800 that was in the vehicle.

Deputies responded to Cobb’s address on Irene Lane in Cantonment. Bartow reportedly fled in a Ford Fusion. Deputies attempted a traffic stop with lights and sirens activated, but Cobb drove away at a high rate of speed, the report states. Deputies followed the vehicle as it turned onto Muscogee Road, south of Booker Street, to Highway 297A to Kingsfield Road. They lost sight of the vehicle in sharp curves on Kingfield Road at Westmoreland Road. They reported that vehicle reached speeds of 80 mph.

Another deputy spotted the vehicle on Nine Mile Road at Beulah Road. Deputies pursued the vehicle north on Beulah Road to Kingsfield Road. The pursuit was terminated a short time later due to high speeds.

Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies located Cobb a few days later at Country Inn and Suites on Wilde Lake Boulevard. When he was arrested on outstanding warrants, deputies reported finding almost 60 grams of marijuana in the room, a loaded handgun, ammunition, $539 in cash, two digital scales and two cell phones.

Cobb was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $10,000 bond.