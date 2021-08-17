Deputies Seek Man That Robbed Pace Bank

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators are searching for a man that robbed a United Bank branch Monday afternoon.

A white male entered the bank at 3615 Highway 90 in Pace about 3:45 p.m. He fled with an undetermined amount of cash in an early 2000 style white Ford Explorer with front end damage and a black tag on the front.

The suspect was described as a thin white male, about 6-foot, two inches tall with a thin build and dark hair. He was wearing a black jacket, white t-shirt, dark jeans, dark shoes, a gray Costa Del Mar hat with a blue logo, and a black/white stripe mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 850-983-1190.