Deputies Believe Blackwater River Drowning Was Accidental

August 24, 2021

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office believes a Milton man drowned accidentally in he Blackwater River Sunday afternoon.

EMS found 40-year old Joseph Michael Rollo, 40, unconscious about 1:45 near Deaton Bridge. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Deputies said there were no indications of four play, and they waiting for autopsy results to rule out any underlying health factors.

“It is believed the victim unintentionally fell into the water while on the river,” SRSO Public Information Officer Sgt. Rich Aloy said.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 