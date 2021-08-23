COVID-19 Delayed Century Council Meetings To Be Held Tonight

Century Town Council meetings that were delayed a week by COVID-19 are scheduled to be held tonight.

A budget workshop, bill list review meeting and town council meeting that were scheduled for August 16 were postponed a week, and the Century Town Hall was closed for three days (August 16-18) due to a COVID-19 exposure.

The budget workshop will be held at 5:30 p.m., the bill review meeting at 6:45 p.m. and the council meeting will follow at 7 p.m.

Pictured: Century Town Council members at their last regular meeting on August 5. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.