Construction Underway On North Escambia Solar Farm (With Photo Gallery)

Gulf Power is now working to install 300,000 solar panels at the Cotton Creek Solar Energy Center in North Escambia.

At about 500 acres, the site on Bogia Road will have the capacity to generate 75 megawatts — enough energy to power 15,000 homes and the emissions-free energy generated is the equivalent to removing 14,000 cars from the road annually.

The development is in an area north of West Bogia Road between South Pine Barren Road and Highway 29, just west of Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church.

For a photo gallery, click here.

“With every panel installed, we are ushering in a more sustainable future for Florida by delivering cleaner, lower-cost energy while increasing reliability for our customers,” said Mike Spoor, Gulf Power vice president. “With each solar farm we build, we are driving down costs that will ultimately lead to lower bills for our customers. We are also reducing our carbon footprint and providing cleaner air for our region, ensuring we keep Northwest Florida beautiful for generations to come, while also benefiting the local economy with the contribution of hundreds of thousands of additional tax dollars.”

The project has created about 100 construction jobs, according to Gulf Power, that have attracted local skilled installers and laborers, who get the opportunity to work in the innovative renewable energy industry. Some workers travel to the area to work, providing an economic boost through their purchases of goods and services. Gulf Power said the company has many local hires from counties across Northwest Florida working on the project, and the company is also using local vendors where possible for goods and services.

When the Cotton Creek Solar Energy Center and Blue Springs Solar Energy Center in Jackson County are completed in early 2022, they will join Gulf Power’s Blue Indigo Solar Energy Center in Jackson County in provided solar power. Cotton Creek will be Gulf Power’s first owned and operated solar energy center in Escambia County.

Gulf Power is in the development phase for the First City Solar Energy Center, also in North Escambia. Similar in size and capacity to power another 15,000 homes, First City will be located off Holland, Cox and Roach roads in McDavid.

Pictured: Constructions is underway on the Cotton Creek Solar Energy Center in Bogia. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.