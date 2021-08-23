Conine Homers Twice In Blue Wahoos Series Finale Win

After hitting a game-tying home run in the bottom of the ninth on Saturday, Griffin Conine belted a pair of home runs in Pensacola’s 9-1 win over Biloxi on Sunday afternoon.

In the bottom of the first inning with Peyton Burdick on first, Conine took Justin Bullock (L, 2-3) deep to left to put the Wahoos ahead 2-0. A couple of pitches prior, the players and fans were treated to a surprise airshow from the Blue Angels, as the six fighter jets flew in formation over the park before soaring over the bay.

The offense did not end for the Wahoos in the first, and Pensacola scored in each of the first four innings. After taking a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the third, Conine came to plate and once again homered off Bullock to the opposite field. For Conine, that was his third consecutive at-bat with a home run, dating back to Saturday’s game-tying heroics.

When the dust settled, the Blue Wahoos led the Shuckers 8-1 after four, and eventually cruised to a 9-1 victory.

Antonio Velez made his Double-A debut for the Wahoos and turned in a quality start. The southpaw allowed one run in six innings and only walked one while striking out five on five hits. Outside of the second inning when Tristen Lutz hit an RBI double, Velez’s start never seemed in peril. On the Lutz double, JJ Bleday picked up his 11th outfield assist when he rifled a throw to Demetrius Sims who in turn delivered a strike to Brian Navarreto to nab David Fry at the plate.

After Velez departed the game, three separate relievers pitched the final three innings in scoreless fashion. Other notable performances include Sims, who went 2-for-4 with two runs scored. J.D. Orr—who entered the game for Jerar Encarnacion after he was struck by a pitch in the fourth— also went 2-for-2 with a double.

Pensacola will now prepare for their series against first-place Mississippi, having captured their first series win since July 4th, when the club won five of six against the Shuckers. Montgomery and Mississippi also split a doubleheader earlier today, meaning the Wahoos are now 2.5 games out of the second and final playoff spot.

The Blue Wahoos will hit the road Monday in preparation of their first and only 12-game road trip of the year. The Blue Wahoos will take on the M-Braves for six games before their final trip to Montgomery for six against the Biscuits. RHP Kyle Nicolas (2-0, 0.90) will take the mound for the Wahoos on Tuesday,