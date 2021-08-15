Conine Hits MiLB Leading 31st Home Run, But Wahoos Fall 7-2 To Montgomery

August 15, 2021

Montgomery scored five times in the top of the first inning against Will Stewart (L, 5-6) and Pensacola never recovered as the Biscuits won 7-2 Saturday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

It was a nightmarish beginning to the ball game as the first five Biscuits all reached safely to open the game. After back-to-back singles, Ruben Cardenas belted a three-run homer to put the Biscuits ahead 3-0. After a walk and a double, Montgomery used a pair of economical groundouts to score two more, which made it 5-0 before the Wahoos took their first swing of the night.

Peyton Burdick delivered Pensacola’s first hit in the top of the fourth inning against Easton McGee (W, 4-0) with a line drive to left field. Unfortunately, after a fielder’s choice, the Blue Wahoos hit into a double play to end the inning. In the fifth, Griffin Conine got Pensacola on the board with a no-doubter to right field, which at the time made it a 6-1 game. In the following inning, JJ Bleday clubbed an RBI triple off the right field wall that scored Galli Cribbs, who doubled earlier in the inning.

Because of the turbulent first inning, Stewart only pitched 3.2 innings. Jackson Rose replaced him in the fourth and was impressive in his 2.1 relief innings. Alexander Guillen also made his return to the Blue Wahoos after being activated prior to the game as the right-hander pitched a scoreless seventh inning before Dylan Bice hurled two hitless innings to close out the game.

Pensacola will look for a series split in the finale on Sunday, with the game now starting a 1:05 p.m. due to the possibility of weather later in the evening.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 