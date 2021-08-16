Century Town Hall Closed For Three Days Due To COVID-19

August 16, 2021

The Century Town Hall will be closed Monday through Wednesday (August 16-18) due to a COVID-19 exposure.

A budget workshop, bill list review meeting and town council meeting that were scheduled for Monday night have been moved to Monday, August 23.

Century Town Hall will resume normal business hours on Thursday, August 19. Anyone with questions or needing immediate assistance can reach the town’s answering service by calling (850) 256-3208.

Last year, the Century Town Hall was shut down for professional cleaning at least three times by COVID-19.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 