Century Town Hall Closed For Three Days Due To COVID-19

The Century Town Hall will be closed Monday through Wednesday (August 16-18) due to a COVID-19 exposure.

A budget workshop, bill list review meeting and town council meeting that were scheduled for Monday night have been moved to Monday, August 23.

Century Town Hall will resume normal business hours on Thursday, August 19. Anyone with questions or needing immediate assistance can reach the town’s answering service by calling (850) 256-3208.

Last year, the Century Town Hall was shut down for professional cleaning at least three times by COVID-19.

