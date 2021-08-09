Century Council To Review City Manager’s Job Performance At Workshop Meeting

August 9, 2021

The Century Town Council will a hold a special workshop meeting Thursday to evaluate the job performance of Interim Town Manager Vernon Prather.

In late June, the council was set to hold the performance review. but backed out of the schedule agenda item. Council members were to have submitted written evaluation forms to he town clerk, but all five failed to do so.

Prather was hired in December 2019, and his contract was extended for a year in December 2020. He is paid $1,200 a week ($40 per hour) to work 30 hours on a schedule of his choosing. He is also paid a $600 per month vehicle allowance, but receives no other benefits.

His contract specifies that the mayor and town council will meet with him “at least every three months for the purpose of defining goals and performance objective”. That has not taken place to date in 2021.

The city manager job performance evaluation workshop will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Century Town Hall.

Pictured: Century Interim Town Manager Vernon Prather. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 