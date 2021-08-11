Cantonment Woman Charged With Aiding Escape, Weapons Offenses

A Cantonment woman has been charged for allegedly helping a man escape from deputies in the Wedgewood area.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to Wagner Road due to multiple reports of reckless four-wheelers and dirt bikes in the area. The deputy observed a man push start a Honda four wheeler that matched the description of one that had fled from deputies multiple times in the past. The deputy attempted to stop the four wheeler on the a public right of way with emergency lights and sirens activated, but the man jumped off and started to flee, an arrest report states.

That’s when deputies say Lacashia Monique Moultrie handed off a dirt bike to him, allowing him to escape. Moultrie told deputies that the man meant “nothing to her.”

A search following the arrest revealed a 9 mm Ruger pistol with six rounds in the magazine inside Moultrie’s backpack, according to the ECSO.

Moultrie was charged with aiding escape, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, and possession of a concealed firearm during the commission of a felony. She was released on a $25,000 bond.

An arrest report notes the incident was captured by the video system in the deputy’s vehicle.