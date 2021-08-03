Cantonment Man Accused Of Molesting Underage Girl

A Cantonment man is facing felony charges for the alleged sexual abuse of an underage female.

Livonn Devon McCorvey, 19, was charged with two counts of sexual battery of a person between 12-18 by a person 18 or older.

The 20-year old victim recently told investigators that McCorvey had sexually abused her since she was 12-years old, between 2016 and 2021. She told investigators that she waited so long to disclose the abuse because she was afraid to hurt the family, according to an arrest report.

McCorvey was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $20,000 bond.