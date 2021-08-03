Cantonment Man Accused Of Molesting Underage Girl

August 3, 2021

A Cantonment man is facing felony charges for the alleged sexual abuse of an underage female.

Livonn Devon McCorvey, 19, was charged with two counts of sexual battery of a person between 12-18 by a person 18 or older.

The  20-year old victim recently told investigators that McCorvey had sexually abused her since she was 12-years old, between 2016 and 2021. She told investigators that she waited so long to disclose the abuse because she was afraid to hurt the family, according to an arrest report.

McCorvey was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 