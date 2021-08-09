Calvin Myles, Sr.

Calvin Myles, Sr., 73, departed this earth on August 1, 2021, peacefully at his home in Stuttgart, Arkansas. He was born July 3, 1948, in Atmore, Alabama, the son of Lewis Williams and Annie Jewel Myles.

Calvin graduated from Century High School in Century, Florida. After graduation, Calvin joined the military and retired after 22 years of service to the United States Air Force with the rank of master sergeant. He was respected by all who worked with him for his attention to details, as well as his dedication and commitment to his country. Calvin married his sweetheart Rubye Mullins on November 14, 1971. Together they saw a bit of the world through his military assignments. During his military career, he professed his belief in Jesus and gave his life to Him including being baptized. He served in different capacities within the church to include Sunday school leader, Bible study leader, deacon and usher.

He leaves a legacy of honor, integrity, and love. Calvin was a soft-spoken man with a smile that was inviting to all who met him. He was a devoted husband, caring father and grandfather, servant of God and respecter of all persons.

In addition to his parents, Calvin was predeceased by his sister Hazel Myles and his brother Sam Myles. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Rubye and their five children: Leslie Davis (Joshua) of Cedar Hill, TX, Hope Graves (Keith) of Atlanta, GA, Calvin Myles, Jr. (Angela) of Bryant, AR, Lisa Albarado (Ernest) of Terrell, TX, and Matthew Myles of Addison, TX; grandchildren: Calvin, Cara, Christopher, Kourtnee, Catherine, Michaela, Calvin III, Kavon, Justen, Matthew Jr., Korey and Toviah; brothers: Willie Williams (Yolanda) of Florida, Leslie Williams (JoAnn) of Alabama, Johnnie Williams of Alabama, and Gary Myles of Florida; sisters: Ruby Mitchell (Calvin) of Florida and Eunice Luckie (Lewis) of Florida; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services held August 7, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. at New Bethel AME, 201 E. 16th St, Stuttgart, Arkansas.