Blue Wahoos Split Doubleheader, Snap Seven Game Losing Streak

The Blue Wahoos snapped their seven-game losing streak with a doubleheader split on Saturday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Pensacola took the first game with a 5-0 win, but lost game two by a final score of 8-1.

Elieser Hernandez took the mound in game one as part of a Major League Rehab assignment for Miami. The three-year major league veteran looked impressive in his 2.2 innings of shutout ball. Hernandez—who is recovering from a right quadriceps injury—allowed one hit and struck out three. He was removed after throwing 46 pitches.

Offensively, the Blue Wahoos relied on power in order to surge past Mississippi. Three of the top hitting prospects in the Marlins system, JJ Bleday, Griffin Conine, and Peyton Burdick all homered in the win. Conine belted a two-run shot in the bottom of the first to put the Wahoos quickly ahead. Bleday crushed a solo shot to center in the fifth before Burdick added his own solo homer in the sixth.

Andrew Nardi replaced Hernandez in the third inning and 2.1 innings of one-hit shutout ball. Pensacola brought in Zack Leban to clean up the game’s final two innings en route to the club’s first shutout win of 2021.

In the second game, Jeff Lindgren struggled on the mound as the M-Braves clubbed five home runs in the win. Mississippi has now hit 18 home runs through the first five games of the series, which is the most homers in a five-game stretch in the club’s history. With the defeat, Pensacola has now lost four consecutive series.

The series finale is Sunday afternoon