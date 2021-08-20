Blue Wahoos: Ninth Inning Rally Falls Just Short On Mullets Thursday

August 20, 2021

Trailing the Shuckers 2-1 in the bottom of the ninth, Pensacola stranded two runners in scoring position and lost on Thursday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Entering the ninth, Biloxi brought in their closer Braden Webb (S, 3), who historically had troubles against the Wahoos this season. After walking JJ Bleday, Webb surrendered a base hit to Peyton Burdick, which set up first and second with nobody out. After a strikeout of Jerar Encarnacion, both runners advanced on a wild pitch.

Unfortunately for the Wahoos, Griffin Conine followed with a groundout to first that failed to score Bleday from third. With two outs, Chris Chinea grounded out to third to end the game.

The Shuckers had taken the lead in the top of the ninth when Chad Spanberger hit a solo home run off Zack Leban (L, 1-1) to give the Shuckers the lead. Biloxi picked up their first run of the game in the top of the first when David Fry belted a solo homer off Pensacola’s starter Zach McCambley.

Thursday’s contest featured to phenomenal pitching performances from both starters. For the Shuckers, Carlos Luna pitched six innings allowed one run on four hits. McCambley—though he only pitched five innings—also allowed one run on four hits.

McCambley ran into trouble in the fifth when the Shuckers loaded the bases with nobody in the inning. However, the right-hander showed his moxie by retiring Gabe Holt with a force out at the plate. Then McCambley struck out David Hamilton before Garrett Mitchell grounded out to end the inning.

Pensacola’s series continues against Biloxi on Friday at 6:35 PM CT. Biloxi will send Lucas Erceg to the mound (0-5, 5.75) while Pensacola has yet to disclose their starter.

Game recap by Chris Garagiola

