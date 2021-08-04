Blue Angels License Plates Will Be Distributed This Saturday

Those highly-anticipated Blue Angels specialty Florida license plates will be issued during a special event Saturday, according to Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford.

The event will be held at the Escambia County Tax Collector’s Marcus Pointe office at 6451 North W Street beginning at 8 a.m. It will be open to anyone who has purchased a presale voucher and who makes an appointment for the event. Visit EscambiaTaxCollector.com/BlueAngels to schedule an appointment.

Redeeming a voucher will require a license plate replacement fee of $36.90, as mandated by Florida laws, in addition to the previously paid voucher fee. If an applicant’s registration is being renewed at the same time as the voucher redemption, the replacement fee will be added to the renewal. Motorists should bring their proof of Florida insurance when redeeming their voucher.

Those who did not purchase a presale voucher may acquire a Blue Angels specialty plate at EscambiaTaxCollector.com or by visiting an office location during regular business hours beginning August 9.

For more information, click or tap here.

In September 2020, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law approving the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation’s Blue Angels specialty license plate. On October 1, 2020, the Escambia County Tax Collector, in partnership with the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation, began accepting online voucher orders to collect the 3,000 commitments needed for production to begin.