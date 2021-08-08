Blue Angels License Plates Are Released And Now On The Road In Escambia County

The first Blue Angels license plates are now on the streets of Escambia County.

One Saturday, Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford held a distribution event, serving about 500 people that had preordered a voucher for the specialty plate. All total, 625 Blue Angels license plates were issued.

Lunsford told NorthEscambia.com that 1,767 Blue Angels license plates were sold to Escambia County residents.

Another distribution event will be held Saturday, August 14. To schedule an appointment, click or tap here on or after Monday, August 9. Attendees should bring proof of insurance and the tag number they are replacing.

Vouchers can also be redeemed or the plate can be purchased in-person beginning Monday. Anyone that purchased a voucher and wishes to have the plate mailed can also contact the tax collector’s office.

“Escambia County is blessed to be the home of the world-class Naval Aviation Museum and National Flight Academy,” stated Escambia County Tax Collector, Scott Lunsford. “We are proud to partner with the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation to promote this plate and honor all naval aviators on whose shoulders both institutions were built. The purchase of a Blue Angels specialty plate is an investment in our community and our children.”

“I am proud to join my colleagues to celebrate the release of the Blue Angels specialty license plate. We appreciate the tremendous outpouring of support from the community for this license plate and the Naval Aviation Museum,” Rep. Michelle Salzman said.

Rear Admiral Kyle Cozad, President and CEO of the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation noted, “The Naval Aviation Museum Foundation would like to thank Senator Doug Broxson, the entire Northwest Florida Legislative Delegation, and Escambia County Tax Collector, Scott Lunsford, for their extraordinary efforts in making the Blue Angels specialty plate a reality.”

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.