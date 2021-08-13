Bleday And Encarnacion Homer, McCambley Shines In Wahoos Win

August 13, 2021

Zach McCambley (W, 1-4) threw five no-hit innings against the Montgomery Biscuits while JJ Bleday and Jerar Encarnacion each homered in Pensacola’s 5-2 win.

McCambley—who had been struggling through most of July—turned his best performance in Double-A. The right-hander allowed only two baserunners and recorded a season-high eight strikeouts. McCambley retired 11 of 12 to open his start and struck out seven of those eleven. At no point throughout his outing did the Biscuits have a runner in scoring position.

Offensively, the Blue Wahoos got started right from the get-go. Bleday opened the first with a double off the top of the right field wall before Encarnacion crushed a two-run homer off Jack Labosky (L, 0-3) over the batter’s eye in center.

The Wahoos added to their 2-0 lead in the fourth inning, when it was Bleday’s turn to unleash his 11th home run of the season. After Connor Justus doubled, Bleday sent Labsoky’s 1-0 offering well over the right field wall to put Pensacola ahead 4-0. Bleday finished the night 2-for-2 with a walk and three RBI. Both home runs for the Wahoos came with two outs in the inning.

Pensacola’s bullpen had only one blemish. Alberto Guerrero surrendered a two-run home run to Ford Proctor, which cut into the Wahoos lead, 5-2. Outside of the night, the pitching was flawless. Colton Hock recorded his league-leading 13th save of the year with a perfect top of the ninth inning.

LHP Jake Eder (3-5, 1.86) will get the Friday night start for the Blue Wahoos. He will be opposed by RHP Jayden Murray (1-1, 3.12)

Written by William Reynolds 

 