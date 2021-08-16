Atmore Woman Gets Federal Prison Time For Meth Distribution

August 16, 2021

An Atmore woman has been sentenced to 38 months in federal prison for her participation in a conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine ice.

According to court documents, 34-year old Jordan Ashley Gabel distributed methamphetamine ice she obtained from various suppliers in Baldwin County.. Gabel was implicated in two traffic stops in which she was in possession of methamphetamine ice, both conducted by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

United States District Court Judge William H. Steele imposed the 38-month sentence, which amounted to a sentence of time served after giving Gabel credit for her custodial time served prior to the imposition of sentence. Judge Steele further ordered that Gabel would also serve five years on supervised release following her imprisonment. As conditions of her supervision, Gabel will undergo testing and treatment for drug abuse and a mental health evaluation, and she will be subject to a search of her person and premises upon reasonable suspicion. No fine was imposed but Judge Steele ordered that Gabel pay $100 in special assessments.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 