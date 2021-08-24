All Prisoners Accounted For After Incident At Century Prison Fence Tuesday Morning

A search was underway after an incident Tuesday morning outside the Century Correctional Institution on Tedder Road.

“All of the Century CI prisoners are accounted for,” Florida Department of Corrections Press Secretary Paul Walker told NorthEscambia.com. He said a prisoner count was conducted, confirming that there was no escape.

He said someone was outside a perimeter fence at the prison and fled toward a wooded area when spotted.

FDC officers and K-9 units, along with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, established a perimeter around the prison to look for the suspect. Walker said the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was the primary agency in the search.

“We are looking for the person that trespassed on their property,” ECSO Chief Public Information Officer Amber Southard said.

FDC and ECSO officers were seen still on the perimeter shortly before 10 a.m., including at Lake Stone on West Highway 4. The prison perimeter is just a few hundred feet south of the lake.

Additional details were not available.

Pictured top: A Florida Department of Corrections K-9 unit outside the perimeter fence at Century Correctional Institution on Tedder Road Tuesday morning. Pictured below: Officers on the perimeter at Century Fire Station. Pictured bottom: An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy at Lake Stone. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.