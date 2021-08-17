Accidental Electrical Fire Guts Beulah Building

Fire gutted a metal outbuilding Monday in Beulah, and now Escambia Fire Rescue has determined it was an accidental electrical fire.

Firefighters arrived to find flames and smoke showing from the building in the 7600 block of Mobile Highway, near the Escambia County Equestrian Center.

Crews brought the fire under control in about 30 minutes, but the building and contents were a total loss.

There were no injuries reported.

The Beulah, Ensley, Bellview, Osceola, and Brent stations of Escambia Fire Rescue responded, along with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Escambia County EMS.

Editor’s note: The top reader submitted photo was apparently taken through a window and shows some reflections.

Reader submitted (top) and courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.