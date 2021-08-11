A Big Lead Evaporates, Rain Suspends Blue Wahoos And Biscuits

The game was rolling smoothing in the Blue Wahoos favor Tuesday against the Montgomery Biscuits.

But the night ended badly.

Leading 7-2 in the ninth inning, the Blue Wahoos surrendered five runs, then were unable to answer with a quick turn at the plate before a massive thunderstorm struck Blue Wahoos Stadium, turning the field into a mess and postponing completion of the game until Wednesday.

The game will be resumed at 5 p.m. Wednesday, tied 7-7 and Montgomery batting in the top of the 10th with a runner on second base. The scheduled game Wednesday will be played 30-45 minutes following completion of the suspended game and will be the designated “Festival of Crabzilla” night with the Blue Wahoos changing into orange-colored uniforms.

But Tuesday seemed a formality after the Blue Wahoos led 6-0 in the sixth, 7-2 through eight innings.

They exploded with a six-run rally in the fifth inning and received strong pitching from starter Kyle Nicolas.

But the bullpen and fielders could not hold it.

The Biscuits got runs in the sixth and seventh. In the ninth, reliever Andrew McInvale, the fourth reliever Pensacola used, was unable to close the game. He gave up a leadoff single, a walk, then an RBI single for the first Biscuits run. Then a ground ball was botched by second baseman Zack Kone to load the bases.

On a 3-2 pitch, McInvale gave up a two-run single to Austin Shenton. The Blue Wahoos then summoned Colton Hock, who was formerly their top closer. He gave up a sacrifice fly to score another run, then a two-run double to tie the game.

With lightning popping nearby and the wind howling, the umpires made a decision to play the bottom of the night. Montgomery got three quick outs when the skies unloaded at 10:10 to halt the game.

It became another no-decision for Nicolas despite throwing five shutout innings.

Making his third Double-A start for the Blue Wahoos, Nicolas allowed just one hit – a bloop single – by Jake Palomaki to lead off the fifth inning. But he struck out the final two batters to end the inning to complete his stellar night.

Nicolas has allowed just two earned runs since being promoted July 27 from the Beloit Snappers, the Miami Marlins High-A affiliate in Beloit, Wisconsin. He entered the season ranked as the Marlins’ No. 17 prospect by Baseball America.

J.J. Bleday reached base all five time at the plate on four walks and a single. He drove in a run on bases-load walk in the sixth and later scored in that inning.

by Bill Vilona, Blue Wahoos senior writer

