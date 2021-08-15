15-Year Old Charged With Armed Robbery Of Pine Forest Road Dollar General

A 15-year old has been charged with the armed robbery of a Pine Forest Road Dollar General on Monday.

Logan Alexander Hardy was charged Thursday with armed robbery and two counts of aggravated assault using a firearm during the commission of a felony.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Hardy was armed with a gun when walked into the Dollar General on Pine Forest just north of Highway 297A about 9:23 Monday morning and asked the clerk for $5. He fled in a yellow car with “small amount” of cash.