Woman, Two Dogs Rescued From Rising Floodwaters At Bluff Springs Recreation Area

July 15, 2021

A woman and her dogs were rescued from rising floodwaters Thursday afternoon in the Bluff Springs Recreation Area.

The Fort Walton Beach woman said she had been camping next to one of the gravel lakes for the past three or four days. By Thursday, the water was too deep for her to leave with her dogs or get her vehicle out.

Using a boat belonging an area resident, Escambia Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office were able to reach the woman and bring her back to dry land. The ECSO was working to assist the woman with a place to stay and transportation.

The woman and her dogs were not injured.

“I’m just glad you helped us,” she told her rescuers.

