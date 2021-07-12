Wahoos Knock 10 Hits In 10-4 Series Finale Win Over M-Braves

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos ambushed the M-Braves early and avoided a six-game sweep with a resounding 10-4 win at Trustmark Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Wahoos were off the the perfect start scoring five times before Edward Cabrera (W, 2-1) ever took the mound. M-Brave starter Spencer Strider (L, 1-2) struggled mightily with his command, walking five consecutive batters to put the Wahoos 2-0.

After a sac fly from Galli Cribbs, John Nunez and Devin Hairston tallied back-to-back run-scoring singles to put Pensacola up 5-0.

For a moment the Wahoos lead was in peril. Mississippi scored four times in the bottom of the fourth after hitting for the cycle as a team against Cabrera. Drew Lugbauer hit a two-run homer, Jefrey Ramos laced an RBI triple and Jalen Miller made it 5-4 with an RBI double.

After the first, Mississippi would not score again. Cabrera and the Wahoos bullpen held the M-Braves to a total of two hits over the final eight innings. Pensacola’s starter finished the game having thrown 85 pitches across 5.1 innings. He struck out seven and walked only one en route to his second win with the Wahoos.

The bottom of the lineup contributed a lion-share of the offense. Pensacola’s 5-9 hitters went 8-for-18 with nine RBIs and five runs scored. J.D. Osborne launched his first homer of the season in the win while Connor Justus and JJ Bleday each had at least one walk and one double.

The Blue Wahoos will now head home in preparation for their six-game showdown against the Chattanooga Lookouts. The series begins on Tuesday.