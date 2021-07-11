Three Children Died In An Easter Morning 2001 Fire At Katie Mae Marshall’s Walnut Hill Home. Saturday, A New Park Was Dedicated In Her Honor.

Katie Mae Marshall loved the Lord, and she loved children.

She lived on North Cypress Street in Walnut Hill in a modest mobile home, always taking care of children that needed a place to stary on about $800 a month. She provided them love, and raised them by the Bible. Neighborhood children knew they were always welcome.

Always love, always laughter at Miss Katie Mae’s house on that dusty dirt road.

Until about 3 a.m. on Easter morning 2001.

A raging fire swept through that modest mobile home with 10 children inside. Nine-year old Laura Marshall, eight-year old Jason Richardson, and his three-year old brother Floyd Richardson did not survive.

Saturday, 20 years after that horrible fire, the ribbon was cut on a new Escambia County Park dedicated in her honor — the Katie Mae Marshall Memorial Park. Once again, Miss Katie Mae, who passed away a decade ago, is again bringing the laughter of children back to North Cypress Street.

“Neighborhood children knew they were always welcomed to Miss Marshall’s home. She had a compassion for children that cannot be explained. Without hesitation the community thought it would be befitting to name the park in her honor,” said Chandra Fountain, who helped bring the park to reality.

“Being a good person does not depend on your religion or status in life, your race or skin color, political views or culture. It depends on how good you treat others, and she treated people with love and respect no matter who you were,” Marshall’s son Jerry Russell told NorthEscambia.com in an email.

“She was well known in and outside of the community from a helping hand to simply a sweet inspiring conversation. It didn’t take much to make her happy — a phone call, a card, a visit, or a kiss before saying good night. She lived to make our lives better and was proud to do so,” Russell continued. “She raised a lot of kids and touched a lot of hearts … this memorial park will continue to carry on her love that she had for the community.”

The Katie Mae Marshall Memorial Park is located at 39 North Cypress Street in Walnut Hill, just north of Arthur Brown Road (click to map). Escambia County constructed the park on a small parcel of land owned by the county.

“It’s the first step. Over the next couple of years, we think we can continue adding,” Escambia County Commissioner Steven Barry told a small crowd at Saturday morning’s ribbon cutting. “Your community was in need of one (a park), and we are glad to be able to put that on the ground.”

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.