Teen Injured In Crash With Log Truck On Highway 29

A teen was injured in a collision with a log truck early Wednesday morning on Highway 29 at Muscogee Road.

Reports indicated that a 17-year old female suffered injuries that were not considered serious. She was transported to an area hospital for evaluation following the crash about 1:10 a.m.

The crash temporarily closed one southbound lane of Highway 29.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash. The Cantonment Station of Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS also responded.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.