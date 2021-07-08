Suspect Arrested After Standoff, Charged With Assaulting Law Enforcement Officer

A suspect has been arrested after a standoff with law enforcement in Escambia County Thursday morning, and he is charged with assaulting a state trooper.

About 9:45 a.m., a Florida Highway Patrol sergeant attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a motorcyclist in the area of Mobile Highway and Massachusetts Avenue, for multiple traffic violations. Although the traffic stop was unsuccessful, the sergeant was able to locate the motorcycle at an apartment complex at 2702 Massachusetts Avenue.

The trooper attempted to make contact with the rider and was unsuccessful. The motorcyclist barricaded himself in the apartment, leading to multiple units from the Florida Highway Patrol and Escambia County Sheriff’s Office to

responded to the scene.

At approximately 11:03 a.m., 32-year-old James Marvin Smith, Jr. was taken into custody without incident. Smith was charged with aggravated assault on an officer, and fleeing and eluding.